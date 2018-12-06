ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a woman who was last seen Wednesday.
Michelle Reyes, 57, of Roseburg, was last seen leaving a residence in the Green District on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. She is approximately 5-foot, 1-inch tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light brown jacket with fur trim, blue jeans and carrying a large Marshall's shopping bag. Ms. Reyes suffers from a medical condition which may leave her in a confused state, and she has difficulty walking. She may be hitchhiking to an unknown destination.
Douglas County Search and Rescue coordinators are working to locate Ms. Reyes. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 referencing case number 18-5392.