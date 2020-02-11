TOKETEE — Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Douglas County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a teenager who had fallen from Toketee Falls on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Around 2:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of a 17-year-old male who fell from the falls. Emergency crews were dispatched and determined the subject had apparently crossed the safety rail and fell 10 feet before sliding another 20 feet and coming to a rest. DCSO reports the teenager suffered only minor injuries and walked back to the parking lot under his own power.
The subject was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance for further evaluation.
The Sheriff's Office urges people to stay inside safety railings while hiking into the falls. They note that crossing the railings has resulted in serious injury and death in the past.
DCSO and DCSR were assisted by Douglas County Fire District, REACH Ambulance, Bay Cities Ambulance, and Oregon State Police.