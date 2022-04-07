Douglas County commissioners along with the Douglas County Senior Services Department recently announced the re-opening of the rural senior dining sites to ‘dine-in’ bistro-style service.

Over the last two years, the senior dining sites have been limited to drive-through meal pick-up service due to the pandemic. But, now the county is ready to re-open the senior dining sites to in-person dining.  Along with the re-opening, the county announced the dining sites have undergone some upgrades, starting with a new name, ‘Bistro Sixty.’ The newly upgraded ‘Bistro Sixty’ sites now offer café style seating, new table décor, longer hours and classy dinnerware. 

The senior dining sites are located in Glendale. Glide, Sutherlin, Riddle, Winston, Yoncalla and Reedsport. 

The re-opening of our Bistro Sixty senior dining sites comes as the county celebrate 50 years of the Senior Nutrition Program in the United States. According to the Administration for Community Living, since 1972, the national Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults across the country. Funded in part by the Older Americans Act, local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote health and well-being.

The first two ‘Bistro Sixty’ senior dining sites re-opened last week, the Bistro Sixty Glendale, located at 176 Glendale Town Road, re-opened March 22, and the Bistro Sixty Glide, located at 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, re-opened March 24.  The remaining Douglas County ‘Bistro Sixty’ senior dining sites will re-open on the following dates:

 

Bistro Sixty Sutherlin           

Tuesday, April 5, 2022          

202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin         

 

Bistro Sixty Riddle                

Tuesday, April 12, 2022        

123 Parkside St., Riddle

 

Bistro Sixty Reedsport         

Thursday, April 14, 2022     

460 Winchester Ave, Reedsport

 

Bistro Sixty Yoncalla            

Tuesday, April 19, 2022        

400 Main St, Yoncalla

 

Bistro Sixty Winston             

Thursday, April 21, 2022     

440 Grape St, Winston

 

“Our senior dining site staff and Douglas County Senior Services staff will be setting a nice table for guests to enjoy at each of our re-opened senior lunch service locations. As a Board, it’s vitally important for us to continue to foster ways for older adults to reconnect in the coming months,” remarked Commissioner Tom Kress.

Once re-opened, the Bistro Sixty senior dining sites will serve meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting at 11:45 a.m. with a special coffee hour from 11 a.m. – noon. Please note that the senior dining sites plan to continue our outside meal pick-up service for the time being, although it will be by request only. 

The Meals on Wheels delivery program will continue to operate without interruption. For information about the Bistro Sixty senior dining sites, Meals on Wheels and senior nutrition programs, contact the Douglas County Senior Services Department at (541) 440-3677 or email seniors@co.douglas.or.us.

