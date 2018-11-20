ROSEBURG — Twelve members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue have been deployed to Paradise, Cali., to assist in the recovery efforts.
The Sheriff's Office received a request through the California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue Task Force to provide assistance for duration of Monday through Wednesday. Douglas County's team, supervised by Search and Rescue Deputy Brian Melvin, left Sunday afternoon. The team is comprised of four vehicles, 11 volunteers and one paid deputy. The assets include three recovery K9 teams, ground search team members and management team members.
"The communities near the Camp fire have been devastated, so when the request for assistance came in we felt it was important to send whatever resources we could provide," said Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin. "I have complete confidence that our search and rescue will work hard during their deployment and bring their hallmark level of service and dedication to that community."
Douglas County Search and Rescue is also joined by search and rescue units from Lake, Jackson, Klamath and Josephine counties.