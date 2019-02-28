Douglas County — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Community Organization Active in Disasters (COAD) to provide a public assistance call center for snowbound residents needing help.
According to a press release by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the center has been set up to conduct welfare checks on vulnerable, isolated residents. It is also equipped to assist those needing basic supplies and additional help.
“The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents who can safely check on a neighbor or friend, who may need basic supplies, to do so,” said the press release. “If you need to report an emergency, call 911.”
The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. and anyone interested in calling can do so at one of the following numbers below:
541-464-6555
541-464-6556
541-464-6557
541-464-6559
541-464-6560