War memorial

The Douglas County War Memorial will receive a facelift and additions thanks to a grant.

 Contributed photo

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that Douglas County was awarded an Oregon Heritage - Veterans and War Memorial grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to renovate the 52-year-old Douglas County War Memorial, located at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. The grant, in the amount of $58,919, requires a 20% match in funding/donations which will come from the county, the local veteran’s community, military organizations and in-kind donations. The total renovation project is expected to begin this summer and is projected to take about a year to complete. The total cost of the renovation is estimated at $80,000.

Douglas County is partnering with the Douglas County Veterans Forum (DCVF) (a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) organization (non-profit partner) and the Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee (DCVAC) to facilitate the renovation project. The project includes refurbishing and replacing bronze plaques containing the names of fallen Douglas County wartime heroes; refurbishing and updating the aging memorial grounds, base, concrete and wall; adding a new Purple Heart Memorial; adding new bronze gold star and blue star plaques; adding two new flag poles to the front of the courthouse in order to properly display the United States, Oregon and POW/MIA flags and beautifying the grounds around the memorial.   

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments