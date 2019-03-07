ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are seeking a member to serve on the Douglas County Planning Commission. The term of appointment is four years
The Douglas County Planning Commission is a seven member advisory and decision making body of Douglas County. The commission advises the county on land use program activities, serves as the appeal body for contested land use decisions and conducts hearings on discretionary land use actions.
Citizens interested in being considered should submit an application to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Applications are available online at www.co.douglas.or.us or visiting the Board of Commissioners Office, Room 217, Douglas County Courthouse, Roseburg.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. For more information, calling 541-440-4289.