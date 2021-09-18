The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently received a large supply of personal protection equipment for Douglas County residents and businesses thorough a partnership program with Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board. The supply of PPE included 5,022 boxes of disposable face masks (250,000 total) and 3,800 packages of sanitizing handwipes.
Thanks to the delivery prowess of Commissioner Chris Boice, the supply of PPE has been distributed to 14 outlet centers all over Douglas County. The face masks and sanitizing wipes are now available for free, on a first-come, first-served basis for residents who would like to utilize them for personal use or for workplaces who need to utilize them for employees or customers. The commissioners are working in conjunction with various businesses, chamber of commerce locations, churches and city offices that are acting as PPE outlet centers for the supplies.
In Reedsport, PPA will be available at the chamber of commerce, while in Myrtle Creek, it can be picked up at MSK Building Supply.
“We wanted to have PPE available as a free resource for those who want to use them and for those businesses and employees that need to use them,” said Commissioner Boice. “By collaborating with SOWIB, we have masks and wipes available for free to anyone that needs them. We want folks to pick them up for personal use or to donate to places or organizations they know could use them. Whether it’s sending them to your child’s classroom, daycare provider or for use on school buses, or taking them to the senior retirement center where grandma lives or supplying your employees or customers with them, that’s the way we hope they’ll get utilized. Over the past year, we’ve had to navigate shutdowns and mandates coming out of Salem, we thought this would be a helpful resource for those who want or need them.”
Area residents can pick-up the face masks and sanitizing wipes during the specified days and times at outlet centers in Canyonville, Drain, Elkton, Glendale, Glide, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Reedsport, Roseburg, Sutherlin, Tri-City, Winston and Yoncalla. The face masks are available in boxes of 50 count, and the sanitizing wipes are available in packages of 80 count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In