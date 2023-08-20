The Douglas County Board of Commissioners along with staff at the Douglas County Museum of History and Natural History are pleased to announce that they will be extending the hours of operation at the Douglas County Museum to now include Sundays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Starting this Sunday, August 6, visitors can stop and explore the museum six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. Additionally, as part of our annual tradition, the Douglas County Museum will be open and offering free admission during the Douglas County Fair from Wednesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 12.

Being at the heart of a natural resource-based economy, the Douglas County Museum pays homage to the mining, fishing, farming, and timber industries in Douglas County. Open to visitors for over 50 years, the Museum boasts Oregon’s largest natural history collection with more than 7,500 preserved items that help tell the ancient and contemporary stories of the Umpqua River Valley. It showcases the wonderful ecological diversity of our county, as it traverses an amazingly wide range of elevations, environments, vegetation, and creatures from the snowcapped peaks of Mt. Thielsen in the Cascade Mountain Range, through the Umpqua Valley – which is defined by the watershed basin of the Umpqua River, then over the Coastal Mountain Range to the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean in Winchester Bay. The Museum also features cultural and period relics from a time when Native Americans inhabited the mountains, streams, and shores of the County. Home to humans for more than 10,000 years, the valley is named for the Umpqua Tribe that still calls this area home. It then chronicles the journey of the first non-native explorers, pioneers and settlers that came to our area as fur trappers, missionaries, prospectors, loggers, farmers, and fishermen.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What are your Labor Day plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments