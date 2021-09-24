A Douglas County man is facing charges after illegally shooting a bull elk earlier this month.
On September 2, Oregon State troopers responded to a report of a dead bull elk in the 2800 Block of Mehl Creek Road in Elkton.
The bull had the head removed and the meat removed. The elk had been shot by a rifle during the bow season.
The investigation revealed that Jase Billman, 20, shot the bull from the roadway with a .270 caliber rifle then enlisted the help of three friends and family to pack it out. Billman was issued a citation for unlawful take of bull elk and his rifle was seized along with the antlers and meat from the bull.
The meat was able to be salvaged. Two other individuals were issued citations for aiding in a wildlife offense.
Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators
How to report a wildlife and/or habitat law violation or suspicious activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
Preference Point
Rewards:
* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
* 5 Points-Moose
* 5 Points-Wolf
* 4 Points-Elk
* 4 Points-Deer
* 4 Points-Antelope
* 4 Points-Bear
* 4 Points-Cougar
Cash Rewards:
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)
* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish
