Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress are sending out a recruitment notice for volunteer camp hosts for three Douglas County parks and campgrounds. The Douglas County Parks Department needs volunteer camp hosts for the following parks/campgrounds:
Chief Miwaleta RV Park and Campground located at 8200 Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea, Oregon.
Half Moon Bay Campground located at 1645 Salmon Harbor Blvd in Winchester Bay, Oregon.
Scottsburg County Park located at MP 16 on Hwy 38 near Scottsburg, Oregon.
Camp host positions would start as soon as possible and run for six months or possibly longer. Depending on the park or campground, camp hosts would be responsible for being a park ambassador; assisting park patrons; cleaning restroom facilities; checking in guest(s); minor maintenance of outdoor facility; restocking supplies; picking up litter, cleaning day use areas and seeking compliance with park rules.
While this is primarily a volunteer position there are a few great perks of being a Douglas County Parks Camp Host and they include:
A free campsite in a beautiful setting
Paid utilities and garbage services
Possible stipend available
Orientation and training to perform your job well
Volunteer uniform identifying you as part of the team
Opportunity to meet new people from all over the country
A chance to learn new skills and challenge yourself
If you have questions or would like to apply, contact Calla Mosczynski, Parks Coordinator, Douglas County Parks Department at (541) 440-4441 or by email at cemosczy@co.douglas.or.us. Interested person can download the application at https://douglascounty-oregon.us/282/Volunteeror log onto the Douglas County government website, Parks Department page at https://douglascounty-oregon.us/265/Parks for more information.
