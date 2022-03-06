Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress are sending out a recruitment notice for volunteer seasonal camp host positions for several Douglas County parks operated facilities. The camp host positions are limited duration positions that vary by location and come with lots of great perks. Individuals interested in applying to be a volunteer camp host can email or call the Douglas County Parks Department at the information provided below.
The Douglas County Parks Department is looking for park hosts at the following Douglas County operated parks/campgrounds for the upcoming Summer/Fall season:
· Ben Irving – Tenmile
· Whistler's Bend Campground - Roseburg
· Chief Miwaleta - Azalea
· Stanton Park Campground - Canyonville
The dates will vary by campground location, but generally the term this year is from May 15 to October 30. Camp hosts will be responsible for being a park ambassador; assisting park patrons; checking in guests; cleaning restroom facilities; picking up litter; minor maintenance of outdoor facility and restocking supplies.
Perks of being a Douglas County Parks camp host include:
· A campsite in a beautiful setting
· A free full hook-up campsite
· Paid utilities and garbage services
· Possible stipend available
· Laundry facilities
· Orientation and training to perform your job well
· Volunteer uniform identifying you as part of the team
· Opportunity to meet new people from all over the country
· A chance to learn new skills and challenge yourself
· Opportunity to attend appreciation events and receive recognition items
If you are interested in applying to become a Douglas County Parks volunteer camp host email: cemosczy@co.douglas.or.us or call (541) 440-4441 or log onto: https://douglascounty-oregon.us/282/Volunteer to learn more.
