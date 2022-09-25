Working together

Commissioner Chris Boice walks the interior space of the retail building with Jeff and Steve Bailey at the Motorsports Pro Shop space.

 Contributed photo

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice, and Tom Kress along with the Douglas County Parks Department recently announce a 3,400 square-foot commercial retail building being constructed on the grounds of Umpqua Dunes County Park & Campground in Winchester Bay has been leased to Fritz, Jeff and Steve Bailey, who are also the new owners of the Pelican Market on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay. The Baileys were the successful bidder in a request for proposal process conducted earlier this summer. 

Umpqua Dunes County Park & Campground located at 1 Umpqua Dunes Way in Winchester Bay, formerly known as Discovery Point, was purchased by the county from private owners in March 2018. Construction of a new retail building began in May and is expected to be completed in October. The new building replaces a previously existing structure that had served as a small convenience store providing limited amenities, but was removed due to its poor condition. The construction of the new building at Umpqua Dunes Campground is one of a series of improvements the commissioners and the Douglas County Parks Department have initiated as a part of the Douglas County Parks enhancement plan.  

