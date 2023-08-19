Douglas Health

Nutrition Oregon Campaign’s goal is to promote the power of nutrition to end chronic disease for all. (OHSU/Christine Torres Hicks)

 Contributed photo

Douglas County is the latest community to partner with Oregon Health & Science University’s Bob and Charlee Moore Institute for Nutrition & Wellness for a statewide effort to end chronic disease through healthy food.

Called the Nutrition Oregon Campaign, the effort consists of a network of regional hubs located in four Oregon communities. Each hub works to achieve its own local goal that is tied to the campaign’s overarching vision of using the power of nutrition to end chronic disease for all — and especially for those who are most at risk for experiencing health disparities.

Douglas Health

At a May event, nearly 40 people gathered in Roseburg to launch Douglas County as the newest regional hub of the OHSU Moore Institute-organized Nutrition Oregon Campaign, which seeks to end chronic disease through healthy food and science.

Pictured here, shown left to right, are: OHSU Professor Emeritus Kent Thornburg, Ph.D., OHSU Moore Institute Communications Manager Liana Haywood, M.P.H., OHSU Moore Institute Director of Operations Many Burns, Thrive Umpqua Executive Director Jessica Hand, M.P.H., OHSU Moore Institute Director Leslie Myatt, Ph.D., FRCOG, Nutrition Oregon Campaign Director and Monica Cuneo Consulting Principal Monica Cuneo, M.P.H., and Jeanie Thornburg. (OHSU)
Douglas Health

Jessica Hand, M.P.H., executive director of Thrive Umpqua, right, smiles with OHSU Moore Institute Director Emeritus Kent Thornburg, Ph.D., during a May 2023 event to officially launch Douglas County as a regional hub of the Nutrition Oregon Campaign. The statewide campaign seeks to end chronic disease through healthy food and science. (OHSU)
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What are your Labor Day plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments