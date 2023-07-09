Douglas County Commissioners along with Douglas County Senior Services hosted a fifties themed volunteer appreciation BBQ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at River Forks Park to honor volunteers from our Bistro Sixty senior dining sites and meals on wheels programs in Winston, Riddle, Yoncalla, Glide, Sutherlin, and Glendale. They plan to host a similar event honoring our senior volunteers in Reedsport in September.
Douglas County Senior Services currently has eighty-two volunteers that volunteer at one of our seven senior dining sites. In 2022, senior volunteers accrued a total of 17,065 volunteer hours, traveled over 50,052 miles delivering meals and served 78,209 meals. One of the highlights from the event was the presentation of awards in recognition of their service and volunteer hours including:
• Winston Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site and Meals on Wheels Program Total of 2,403 volunteer hours - Top Volunteer: Judy Clark, 272 hours
• Riddle Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site and Meals on Wheels Program Total of 3,146 volunteer hours - Top Volunteer: Suzanne Watson, 550 hours
• Yoncalla Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site and Meals on Wheels Program Total of 915 volunteer hours - Top Volunteer: Mary Trump, 262 hours
• Glide Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site and Meals on Wheels Program Total of 1,594 volunteer hours - Top Volunteer: Precilia Ortega, 402 hours
• Sutherlin Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site and Meals on Wheels Program Total of 5,085 volunteer hours - Top Volunteer: Louise Christensen, 695 hours
• Glendale Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site and Meals on Wheels Program Total of 1,716 volunteer hours - Top Volunteer: Sue Allen, 472 hours
“I am honored and humbled to be here to say thank you to our incredible senior volunteers. You are all a treasure to Douglas County and the seniors you serve. When you give that many hours to serve people, you know it makes all the difference in the world. We could not do it without you!” stated Commissioner Tom Kress.
Our Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites prepare meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at our seven rural dining site locations in Glide, Glendale, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston, and Yoncalla. Senior Services staff know there are others in our communities who could benefit from their Meals on Wheels delivery program and/or meals at their Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites. If residents know of friends or family who are unable to drive, need assistance with daily living activities, would benefit from hot meal delivery, or need other assistance, they are encouraged to call the Aging & Disabilities Resource Connection in the Douglas County Senior Services Department at (541) 440-3677 or by sending an email to adrc@co.douglas.or.us.
