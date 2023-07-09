Seniors Volunteer
Douglas County Commissioners along with Douglas County Senior Services hosted a fifties themed volunteer appreciation BBQ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at River Forks Park to honor volunteers from our Bistro Sixty senior dining sites and meals on wheels programs in Winston, Riddle, Yoncalla, Glide, Sutherlin, and Glendale. They plan to host a similar event honoring our senior volunteers in Reedsport in September.

Douglas County Senior Services currently has eighty-two volunteers that volunteer at one of our seven senior dining sites. In 2022, senior volunteers accrued a total of 17,065 volunteer hours, traveled over 50,052 miles delivering meals and served 78,209 meals. One of the highlights from the event was the presentation of awards in recognition of their service and volunteer hours including:

