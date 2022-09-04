Local firefighters were deployed Sunday to Merlin to help battle the growing Rum Creek Fire. The Douglas County task force was requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
Thirteen firefighters, five fire apparatus and various support vehicles were to arrive in Merlin. The task force, led by Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez is made up of personnel and equipment from Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Sutherlin Fire Department, North Douglas County Fire & EMS and Riddle Fire Protection District.
