Rescue

Douglas County Fire District No.2 responded to a report of a male that fell approximately 30 feet into a well when attempting to fix the pump in the Green district. The first arriving crew confirmed the dispatch information and requested The Fire Districts technical rescue team to assist with removing the male from the well. 

Fire personnel set up a rope system to safely remove the male from the bottom of well. The male only sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. 

Douglas County Fire District No.2 responded with 2 fire engines, 1 Technical rescue truck, 2 ambulances, and 1 command vehicle.

