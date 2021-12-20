A Winston man was sentenced to federal prison last for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which he had been selling in and around Douglas County.
Steven Dwayne Lander, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.
According to court documents, over the course of several months, the Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated Lander and his drug dealing in Douglas County. Following extensive surveillance, arrests of his customers and associates and the monitoring of his movements, investigators executed multiple search warrants on Lander and his properties. More than 15 pounds of methamphetamine and a half pound of heroin were seized from his storage unit, vehicle and person.
Lander has prior felony convictions for delivering and manufacturing controlled substances and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and was previously sentenced to more than four years in prison.
On November 8, 2019, Lander was charged by criminal complaint and he was indicted on November 20, 2019. On November 7, 2021, Lander pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.
This case was investigated by DEA and DINT. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, in close coordination with Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison D. Eichmann.
