Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin is saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Deputy Matthew Harmon. Harmon passed away at home on Tuesday, October 26, following a sudden cardiac medical event while off-duty.
Harmon began serving with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on March 14, 2003, as a reserve deputy. In April of 2010, he accepted a full-time job offer in the corrections division, where he worked until his passing. During his tenure as a corrections deputy, Harmon served as the work crew supervisor from 2017-2019.
“Matt was a valued and dedicated deputy who served with honor and distinction. He was a genuine person and will be sorely missed by everyone here at the sheriff’s office.” Sheriff Hanlin remarked. “Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Harmon’s family during this difficult time of loss.”
The sheriff’s office is coordinating with Harmon’s wife and family in regard to memorial services, which will be announced at a later time.
