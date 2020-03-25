DOUGLAS COUNTY – On March 24, Douglas County Public Health officials reported that two new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Douglas County, raising the total to three.
In their press release, Douglas Public Health Network noted that they’re waiting on the majority of the tests taken during last week’s drive-thru clinics. However, they added that none of the positive tests came from the drive-thru trial.
DPHN has launched an epidemiology investigation into the two new cases, working to identify people they may have come in contact with. Close contacts of the confirmed cases will be notified.
Identifying information of the individuals is not being released at this time.
“We know that COVID-19 is already here, in Douglas County, and although we are still waiting on dozens of test results to come back, the early numbers coming of positive and negative tests tell us that our efforts of social distancing to reduce the spread of the disease is working,” said Laura Turpen, communicable disease epidemiologist at DPHN. “It is not a time to give up our efforts, the next 14 days will be critical.”
Anyone with questions about available resources is advised to call the COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550. There is also up-to-date information online at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
