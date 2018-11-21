ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Douglas County Fair Board and Douglas County Fairgrounds staff, have approved an order offering the immediate use of forty free full hook-up RV spaces at the Douglas County Fairgrounds for displaced residents of the California Camp Fire in Paradise, Cali.
The Douglas County Parks Department will continue to work on a list of available camp site locations. To reserve space or for more information, contact Ciera Keith at the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 541-440-4394.