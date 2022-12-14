Douglas County

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation December 7 at the weekly business meeting calling upon all citizens of Douglas County to observe National Guard Day, in celebration of the National Guard‘s 386th birthday on December 13.

Commissioners were honored to recognize the men and women who bravely serve our communities and nation in the Army National Guard.



