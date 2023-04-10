Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman are pleased to report they recently awarded Douglas County Veterans Facility Grants totaling $78,800 to four locally owned veterans facilities in Douglas County.

The veterans facilities include the Earle B. Stewart American Legion Post #16 in Roseburg, the Patrick W. Kelley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468 in Roseburg, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9745 in Winston, and the George H. Fallin American Legion Post #123 in Myrtle Creek.

