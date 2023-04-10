Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman are pleased to report they recently awarded Douglas County Veterans Facility Grants totaling $78,800 to four locally owned veterans facilities in Douglas County.
The veterans facilities include the Earle B. Stewart American Legion Post #16 in Roseburg, the Patrick W. Kelley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468 in Roseburg, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9745 in Winston, and the George H. Fallin American Legion Post #123 in Myrtle Creek.
The Veterans Service Facility Grant Program is an initiative launched by the Douglas County Commissioners in 2022 in order to provide infrastructure funding for groups that support and provide services for local veterans.
"Our county motto that is proudly displayed on our road signs as you enter Douglas County states that, We Honor Veterans. Our Veterans Service Facility Grant Program allows us to put our motto into action and show our citizens that we mean it.
Douglas County’s Veterans Service Office is the highest functioning VSO in the state, largely due to the significant number of veterans who call Douglas County home. We owe these brave men and women a great deal of respect and support. I cannot even begin to express the importance of the programs our local veteran service organizations provide to our veterans and how crucial those services are for our Veterans,” stated Commissioner and Liaison to Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Tim Freeman.
Earle B. Stewart American Legion Post #16 Adjutant Larry Hill submitted an application for his post requesting grant dollars to replace the camera system, removal and window replacement projects, and a parking lot resurfacing/restriping project.
A new enhanced/upgraded camera system and windows will help to provide protection, security and surveillance from unfortunate criminal break-in activity and vandalism at the post. They also plan to remove the large window at the front of the building and close the opening permanently because of vandalism/breaking of the window three times in the past two years at a huge out-of-pocket cost for the Post.
Next, they plan to install 4 new Low E, tempered energy-efficient windows to help decrease heating and cooling costs. Lastly, they plan to crack seal, resurface asphalt and restripe the parking lot to extend the life another 10+ years. This is the first year that Post #16 has applied for and received a grant from the Commissioners.
They were awarded $16,800. The Earle B. Stewart American Legion Post #16 is located at 406 SE Oak Avenue in Roseburg. Their meetings are held on the second Saturday of each month at 12:00 pm.
They also have a Ladies Auxiliary for those interested in helping to support veterans. For more information about resources, programs and services offered at Post #16 call (541) 672-4392 or email amlegionpost.16@gmail.com.
Patrick W. Kelley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468 Commander David Best submitted an application for his post requesting grant dollars to begin major renovations of the post.
This round of funding will be used for phase one of the remodel which includes a complete kitchen remodel and enlargement project, as well as a plumbing repair project. They plan to enlarge their kitchen to bring it up to current health standards which will enable them to invite the public in for events and facility rentals.
They will also be updating and fixing needed repairs to the plumbing system. In the future for phase two they plan to expand the post with a 25-foot x 45-foot addition to the main building. The expansion will incorporate the walk-in refrigerator and freezer for their meat program into the main building which will provide a more efficient workspace and make rotating stock easier to maintain. The addition will nearly double their main hall and floor area.
This is the second year that Post #2468 has applied for and received a grant from the Commissioners. They were awarded $20,000 this year. The Patrick W. Kelley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468 is located at 1127 Walnut Street in Roseburg. Their meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm.
They also have a Ladies Auxiliary for those interested in helping to support veterans. The Ladies Auxiliary is run by Auxiliary President Linda Eakin. For more information about resources, programs and services offered at VFW #2468 log onto https://www.vfwpost2468.com/ or call (541) 672-9716 or email vfw2468@hotmail.com.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9745 Commander Denny Hollison submitted an application for his post requesting grant dollars to repair and replace the roof and ceiling that has suffered extensive water damage over the last few years.
Post #9745 has been closed and in disrepair for around three years and the new officers plan to renovate the building to bring it back to its former glory with a restaurant, cantina, renovated kitchen, meeting rooms, bingo parlor, and an open space for community rentals.
They are also working on cleaning up the baseball fields and have inked a deal with the local Little League baseball program to take over the fields. The roof and ceiling repairs have been completed along with a new kitchen floor and a new HVAC system. This is the first year that Post #9745 has applied for and received a grant from the Commissioners.
They were awarded $20,000. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9745 is located at 570 SE Douglas Blvd in Winston. Currently, they are only hosting bingo on Monday nights from 6:00-9:00 pm. They plan to reopen the facility in mid-April 2023 with a full restaurant and cantina and make the space available for the community.
They also have a Ladies Auxiliary for those interested in helping to support veterans. The Ladies Auxiliary is run by Auxiliary President Patricia Koehler. For more information about resources, programs and services offered at VFW #9745 call (541) 679-4090 or email vfw9745@qwestoffice.net.
George H. Fallin American Legion Post #123 in Myrtle Creek Commander Roy Brogden submitted an application for his post requesting grant dollars to repair and replace the aging roof at their Veterans Memorial Building. The roof is several years old and has leaks which means that a large portion of the structure will need to be replaced along with the facets and gutters.
The post recently completed the installation of a new HVAC system, paving and striping of the parking lot, back wall refurbishment, replacement of windows and painting of the facility. Many of those projects were funded through the 2022 Veterans Service Facility Grant Program. This is the second year that Post #123 has applied and received a grant from the Commissioners.
They were awarded $22,000 this year. The George H. Fallin American Legion Post #123 is located at the Tri City Veterans Memorial Building at 252 Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Their meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm.
They also have a Ladies Auxiliary for those interested in helping to support veterans. For more information about resources, programs and services offered at Post #123 check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FallinPost123/ or call (541) 863-7575 or email royandmarybrogden@gmail.com.
The main purpose of the Douglas County Veterans Facility Grant Program is to improve the building and site facilities for veteran-owned organizations in Douglas County. The grant dollars are funded out of our county general fund and supported through Oregon Lottery dollars.
In 2016, Oregon voters directed 1.5% of all Oregon Lottery proceeds to support services for those who stood to protect us, our military veterans. Utilizing these funds to help operate and staff our VSO and provide grants for local veteran service organizations is our way of supporting outreach programs and thanking our veterans for their service.
A number of the facilities and buildings that house our local Veteran Service organizations are aging and in a state of disrepair. Grant dollars from our program are to be used exclusively for the restoration, repair and/or replacement of existing facility structures, including but not limited to: heating and cooling systems, electrical and plumbing systems, windows and doors, roofs, floors, walls, foundations and ADA compliance projects.
The grant program is open annually to any Veteran Service organization in Douglas County. Applications are reviewed by a grant review committee and grants are awarded based on available budget and need.
Applications are available online in January of each year at: https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/21667/03-17-22-Veterans-Service-Facility-Grant-Program-Application, or by emailing a request to: boc.assistants@co.douglas.or.us or by picking up an application at the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Office in Room 217 of the Douglas County Courthouse located at 1036 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg, Oregon.
In order to be considered, applicants must submit a completed and signed application to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. If you have questions or need more information, please contact the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Office at (541) 440-4201.
All of these veteran service organizations offer support programs for veterans including assistance with filing benefit and health claims, peer support, mental health referrals, financial assistance, job placement and camaraderie with fellow bothers-in-arms. All of them are actively recruiting new members.
If you are a military veteran or you are interested in helping veterans, please reach out to them for more information. We encourage all veterans to check out our Douglas County Veterans Service Office (541) 440-4219, and also consider joining a local veterans organization.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In