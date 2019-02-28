DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Wednesday citing recent severe winter storms and its impact throughout the county.
According to a press release by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a submission was made to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown requesting a statewide emergency declaration.
“The Governor's emergency declaration will allow increased flexibility in how services are managed to ensure that resources reach our citizens and to continue make the safety of our citizens our top priority,” said the press release.
If Gov. Brown declares an emergency, the state will authorize its agencies to expedite additional resources and service management tools to area with limited access.
Since the week began, the county has experience multiple road closures, downed trees and power lines as well as widespread power outages. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents looking to find information out about the status of their power to contact their power company directly.
“We continue to encourage residents travel with caution,” said the press release. “If driving is required, motorists should be prepared for potential hazards and plan accordingly.”
Commuters should have emergency supplies on hand such as water, food and winter clothing when traveling. Douglas County now joins Coos and Lane counties in declaring a local state of emergency due to severe weather.