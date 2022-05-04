Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress celebrated Older Americans Month by issuing a proclamation honoring our most valued and precious of citizens, our seniors, as well as thanking our many local agencies and individuals for the incredible work they do to help our seniors during their weekly business meeting today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Older Americans Month was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy and the National Council of Senior Citizens, when staggering statistics about the poverty level and lack of services for seniors were brought to the forefront of major issues in the United States.
The Commissioners are grateful for the work done by all who dedicate their lives to helping our Older Americans in Douglas County, they presented Older Americans Month proclamation certificates to:
Douglas County Senior Services Department
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council
Douglas County Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites and Meals on Wheels Programs in Winston, Glendale, Riddle, Sutherlin, Reedsport, Yoncalla, Glide
Trio Community Meals
The Friendly Kitchen – Roseburg Meals On Wheels Program
Senior & Community Centers in Yoncalla, Glendale, Sutherlin, Glide, Reedsport, Riddle, Winston
The Community Cancer Center
Greater Douglas United Way, representing FISH, UCAN, UVdN, Salvation Army, Legal Aid, Meals on Wheels/Friendly Kitchen, St. Francis Community Kitchen, Compassionate Friends, YMCA and Common Ground Mediation that provide services for seniors.
Legal Aid Services of Oregon
Oregon Department of Human Services, Aging & People with Disabilities Division
Umpqua Valley disAbilities Network
Mercy Foundation’s Senior Resource Coalition Members: Sidney’s Senior Services; Forget Me Not Village & Rock Steady Boxing and Bristol Hospice
Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living
Callahan Village, Independent and Assisted Living Community
The Landing Senior Living Community
“I have had the honor to serve this community as a State Legislator, and in that role, I was honored to work on the Human Services Policy Committee, then as the Co-Chair of the Ways and Means Subcommittee for Human Services. In those roles, I learned a lot about the programs, services and the needs in our community. The time spent on these committees was an incredible educational experience that has forever changed me. I had no idea of the amount of work that went on in our community or the need. Each of you, every day do your best to fill that need. There was a saying we had up there, that I am sure you all have heard. ‘A society is measured by how it cares for its elderly citizens’, and if that is our measurement here in Douglas County, because of the work you all do, we are measured well!” – Commissioner Tim Freeman.
Every year the Administration for Community Living leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month in May. For 2022, they are focusing their efforts on helping Older Americans to age in place, stay in their homes and live independently in their communities for as long as possible. The 2022 theme for Older Americans Month is Age My Way, which is an opportunity for all of us to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and be involved with our communities. A copy of the live video presentation can be found on the Douglas County Government Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCountyeGovernment.
The story behind the series of proclamations since 2021: The Board of Commissioners recognized that many of our residents had experienced very traumatic times during the long two-plus years of dealing with the pandemic. They were seeing an incredible amount of evidence of the difficulty people were experiencing and feared that people were getting too focused on the negative with acts of anger and frustration, as well as feelings of severe depression, loneliness and isolation. They saw that there was a desperate need to bring positive energy back to our communities in order to reconnect and reengage our citizens. So, they have dedicated themselves to bringing back ‘the good’, and plan to continue to highlight the amazing work being done by local individuals and organizations in order to encourage our residents to do the same. They hope you will join them in supporting and perhaps volunteering to help these folks, so we can come together to rekindle and restore our sense of community, our faith in others and the joy that makes Douglas County the best place to live, work and play.
