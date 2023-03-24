The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be holding an in-service training for Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff from all divisions during Roseburg School District's Spring Break. The training will take place Tuesday, March 28th -Thursday, March 30th.
The training will be held at Green and Sunnyslope Elementary schools. DCSO staff will receive instruction in First Aid/CPR and ethics. Deputies will also participate in scenario based training. These continuing education hours keep deputies current with their certification requirements mandated by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and to maintain a professional level of service.
In the interest of public notification and awareness, community members should be aware that the scenario based training will look like an active shooter/active threat response. Simulated gunfire, yelling and a general police presence may be observed by community members in the area. Signage will be present indicating a training exercise is in session.
"We believe it is vitally important to train our deputies in the response of active threats. The use of scenario based training provides the deputies with the most realistic training possible and helps to develop them professionally in order to better serve our communities," said Lt. Brad O'Dell. “We are thankful to the Roseburg School District for their support and hospitality in hosting this important training session.
Roseburg School District Superintendent Jared Cordon said he is grateful for the ongoing partnership between the district and local law enforcement agencies.
“We appreciate the opportunity to support the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in their training efforts,” Cordon said. “The more we work together to plan and prepare for potential emergencies, the safer our schools and community will be.”
For the safety of the community and deputies, the school campus will be closed to the public during the training sessions each day, which start at 7:00 am and end at 5:00 pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In