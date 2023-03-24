Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be holding an in-service training for Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff from all divisions during Roseburg School District's Spring Break. The training will take place Tuesday, March 28th -Thursday, March 30th. 

The training will be held at Green and Sunnyslope Elementary schools. DCSO staff will receive instruction in First Aid/CPR and ethics. Deputies will also participate in scenario based training. These continuing education hours keep deputies current with their certification requirements mandated by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and to maintain a professional level of service. 



