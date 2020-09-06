DRAIN — Two people have died following a crash on state Highway 38 Saturday night.
According to a press release form the Oregon State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Sept. 5, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 47.5, four miles west of Drain.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Seth Albert, 38, of Eugene, was westbound when it collided with a Ford F150, operated by Michael Fluharty, 57, of Walla Walla, Wash., that was turning to go eastbound onto Highway 38.
Albert and his passenger, Cherissa Rainwater, 35, of Marcola, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
Highway 38 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, North Douglas Fire and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
