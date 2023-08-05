Oregon State Police

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 7:30 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy-101, near milepost 249, in Coos County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Subaru Outback, operated by Wayne Clinton Lannin (79) of Port Orford, and a northbound Peterbilt and loaded chip trailer, operated by Daniel Warren Niehoff (42) of Coos Bay, sideswiped each other causing the Subaru Outback to lose control.  The Subaru Outback began a sideways slide and crossed into the northbound lane.  A northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Connie Gene Hill (52) of Bandon, then collided with the Subaru Outback.  

