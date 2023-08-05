On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 7:30 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy-101, near milepost 249, in Coos County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Subaru Outback, operated by Wayne Clinton Lannin (79) of Port Orford, and a northbound Peterbilt and loaded chip trailer, operated by Daniel Warren Niehoff (42) of Coos Bay, sideswiped each other causing the Subaru Outback to lose control. The Subaru Outback began a sideways slide and crossed into the northbound lane. A northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Connie Gene Hill (52) of Bandon, then collided with the Subaru Outback.
The operator (Wayne Lannin) of the Subaru Outback and passenger, Melinda Lannin (79) of Port Orford, were declared deceased at the scene.
The operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee (Hill) was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Peterbilt operator (Niehoff) was uninjured.
The highway was impacted for approximately 6 hours during the on-scene investigation. Lane usage is considered the a contributing factor to the crash, however the crash is still being investigated.
OSP was assisted on scene by ODOT, Green Acres Fire, Bandon Fire, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Coquille Police Department, Coos County District Attorney's Office, Coos County Medical Examiner, Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, and Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains.
