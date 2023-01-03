On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 42, near milepost 70.5, in Douglas County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a GMC Yukon, operated by Jimmy Brown (35) of Ten Mile, was towing another GMC Yukon when it crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed head-on into a fully loaded Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle, operated by Garret Mizuno (30) of Myrtle Creek. The GMC Yukon operator and passenger, Jason Elam (35) of Ten Mile, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Peterbilt was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the crash and was cooperative with the investigation.
