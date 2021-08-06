#41. University of Kansas

- Tuition: $27,050 (out-of-state); $10,434 (in-state, #33 most expensive)

- Location: Lawrence, KS

- Students: 17,151 (student to faculty ratio: 17:1)

- Acceptance rate: 93% (ACT: 23-28; SAT: data not available)

- Outcomes: graduation rate: 63%; six-year median earnings: $48,800

Journalism, Biology, and Psychology rank amongst the top majors at the University of Kansas, a school Niche puts in the top 30 best American universities for Greek life, athletics, and partying. Each year, KU awards more than $200 million in financial aid—in fact, nearly 70% of the student body receives some degree of financial aid. KU also has the numbers to prove the effectiveness of this amount of financial support: 89% of students are either fully employed or in grad school a year after graduation.

More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.  

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Among those honored was Bridget Donovan of Coos Bay, who is studying in the School of Education & Human Sciences.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments