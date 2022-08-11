Barview Area Charleston Area Parks Association recently announced it is holding a Donkey Baseball Game at 11 a.m. September 3, at the Coos County Fairgrounds 770 Fourth St., in Myrtle Point. First pitch will be thrown at noon.
Donkey Baseball started as a novelty in the 1930s — played on a standard softball field. The pitcher, batter and catcher are on their feet, and all other players are on donkeys. As soon as the batter hits. the batter will climb on a donkey to run the bases. Outfielders are on donkeys and can dismount to grab the ball, but must hold the reins at all times, and can only throw the ball from the donkey's back. All throws go to the catcher, who cannot leave his designated area. The pitcher will then throw the ball to the appropriate base.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In