Shop With A Hero

Oregon State Police trooper John Cooper shops Saturday with a group of kids during a Shop With A Hero event at Walmart in Coos Bay.

 Ed Glazar The World

Members of the Coquille Police and Fire are overly excited to be able to bus children from the Coquille School District to Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas presents and help brighten their holiday season. On Saturday December 17th, 2022, we will host the Annual Christmas Shop with the Heroes program. We are extremely grateful for the contributions we received in the past from local citizens, businesses and community service organizations and we are looking forward to your contributions again this year.

