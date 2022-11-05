Members of the Coquille Police and Fire are overly excited to be able to bus children from the Coquille School District to Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas presents and help brighten their holiday season. On Saturday December 17th, 2022, we will host the Annual Christmas Shop with the Heroes program. We are extremely grateful for the contributions we received in the past from local citizens, businesses and community service organizations and we are looking forward to your contributions again this year.
• 8:30 a.m.-BREAKFAST & Child Check In - Coquille High School (doors do not open until 8:30am)
• 9:30 a.m.-Busses Depart for Wal-Mart
• 11:00 -12:00 p.m.-Busses Depart for Coquille
• 11:30-12:30 – LUNCH Provided for Children and Volunteers
• 12:30 p.m. – Children must be Picked – up at Coquille High School Cafeteria
Donations can be made in person at Coquille City Hall, Coquille Police Department, and at the Coquille Fire Hall.
Donations may also be mailed to Coquille Police Dept. 851 North Central Blvd, Coquille OR 97423.
Please make checks payable to City of Coquille.
Tax receipts are available upon request.
Please remember this is to help impoverished Children within our community. Coquille Police and Fire Departments need your help this Holiday Season, lets pull together and give these kids a great Christmas.
