Wildlife migration
Finding a young wild animal alone does not mean that it’s been abandoned or orphaned, so leave them where you find them. The advice you are likely to hear if you pick up or bring young wildlife home is “put it back,” and you might get a warning or citation from Oregon State Police, too.

Removing an animal from the wild is illegal under Oregon wildlife laws. (ORS 497.308 – No person shall remove from its natural habitat or acquire and hold in captivity any live wildlife in violation of the wildlife laws.)

