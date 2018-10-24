COOS BAY -- In an upcoming meeting, the Coos Bay City Council will be accepting a grant for $5,000 from Domino’s Pizza to be used for filling pot holes.
Domino's launched a nationwide campaign where citizens in each state can nominate their city to receive a grant for road improvements.
“Domino's was doing a survey throughout the state, and Coos Bay sent in a substantial number of requests," said Rodger Craddock, city manager for Coos Bay. "I guess we are the sole award winner for the state of Oregon."
Enough members from the community took the time to fill out a survey on the Domino's website to secure the grant for the Coos Bay area.
“It’s good that we’re receiving the funds," Craddock said. "We received more votes than anybody else. I’m not sure if that’s indicative of the condition of our streets compared to others or if we just have more engaged citizens."
As the seasons have changed, its unlikely the city will be using the money to fix any potholes until spring.
“After the council accepts the grant agreement, my guess is that we’ll use those funds when we do our next large pothole project in the spring,” Craddock said.
Over the past spring and summer, the city patched a total of 150 potholes for $200,000. Based on that total, each pothole patch costs an average price $1,333, which means the grant from Domino's will fund around four pothole patches.
“It’s probably not going to fix a whole lot," Craddock said. "It definitely helps though."