Dolphin Playhouse

The Dolphin Playhouse theater on Newmark Avenue

 Lou Sennick, The World

Salute to Unforgettable Songs, the Dolphin Players’ annual summer revue featuring songs from Broadway and film, returns to the Dolphin Playhouse on August 5, celebrating the Playhouse’s 10th birthday. This year’s salute features the usual mixture of veterans and newcomers singing a collection of songs that are or will be unforgettable to the audience.

Featured songs include “Hey, Look Me Over,” “Unforgettable,” ’Till There Was You,” “Nine to Five,” “Old Man River,” and the salute features songs from 80 years of musicals, including Les Miserables, Wicked, Sideshow, South Pacific, Annie, Jekyll & Hyde, Into the Woods, Pirates of Penzance and The Jungle Book.

