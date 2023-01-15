Coos Bay is and has been my home going on 44 years. I consider myself fortunate to have been able to own and operate a successful business here for 38 of those years. I firmly believe that Coos Bay is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I am honored to serve as your mayor and to be able to work with a great group of dedicated fellow citizens on the city council who collectively work together, aside city staff, to fulfill the city mission, “…to work as a stable, progressive municipality to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through a government that is accessible to everyone and dedicated to the development of a diversified economy, sound fiscal planning and the preservation and enhancement of the cultural, historical and natural beauty of our area.”
We have a diverse community, which is comprised of people with varied thoughts, beliefs, lifestyles, cultures, ethnicities, political affiliations, etc. Sonia Sotomayor, an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, is credited with saying that, “The dynamism of any diverse community depends not only on the diversity itself, but on promoting a sense of belonging among those who formerly would have been considered and felt themselves outsiders.”
Back in July of 2020, the city council adopted a resolution supporting diversity, equity and inclusion within the community of Coos Bay, which in substance, listed that I and the council celebrate our community’s diversity and welcome all residents who live, work, and visit here. In mid-2021, a citizen requested that the council consider allowing a Pride Flag to be flown down at the Coos Bay Boardwalk during and in recognition of Pride Month, which is acknowledged as the month June. While the council was interested in supporting the request, there was concern as the city lacked a policy or criteria for processing a request like this. In addition, there was apprehension that if one commemorative flag was allowed, would we be required to allow all?
The city attorney was asked to investigate and provide a legal opinion. His research showed that other cities have a commemorative flag policy and that under the government speech doctrine, the argument is made that so long as the city is the one making the speech, the city can control the speech. He further shared that the Supreme Court recognizes that under the First Amendment of the US Constitution, a city has the right to express its positions regarding certain issues, without opening the door for similar expression rights extended to others on the same or some other issue. To act under the government speech doctrine, the city attorney advised that the council should adopt a policy wherein a member of the city council can initiate a request to display a commemorative flag with the council as a whole approving the request (or denying the request).
The council later adopted a council flag policy, and in May of this year a council member asked the council to consider allowing the Pride flag to be flown for the month of June at the Boardwalk. The council approved the request, and the flag was flown. Shortly thereafter, the council received requests from citizens from this community, and other communities, to consider requests to display flags including the Christian flag, the Gadsden flag, Pro Life flag, United Kingdom flag, Union of Soviet Socialist Republics flag, etc. One person alleged that the council’s 2021 adopted policy might be in violation of a recent Supreme Court ruling (Harold Shurtleff v. City of Boston). In response, the council chose to place a moratorium on the council flag policy to allow the city attorney to further analyze recent related court cases and provide the council a legal opinion.
At our most recent city council meeting, the council revisited the matter. It was obviously a topic of concern for many, as the council chamber was full of citizens from all over the county. Public comments were accepted and many shared their thoughts and desires. Most comments focused on two flags, the Christian flag and the Pride flag, by those for and against each. One person promised there would be a lawsuit if the council didn’t either fly all flags or only government flags. The city attorney provided his review and legal opinion as to the Shurtleff v. City of Boston (Shurtleff) decision and its impacts on the council’s flag policy. In substance, he shared that facts in the Shurtleff case were factually dissimilar to the facts of Coos Bay’s policy. Boston didn’t have a policy but did have a long-standing practice of allowing all flags to be flown on a city-owned flagpole with the one exception of a request to display the Christian flag. While he believed the council’s flag policy was defensible, it was his opinion that the council should respectfully decline to fly any flag on its flagpole that has a religious connotation or message as to do so would likely create a First Amendment issue. The city manager shared that based on a conversation with the city’s insurer, a legal challenge to the council’s flag policy in most cases wouldn’t be covered under our insurance policy, which could create litigation that would be expensive and could take years to resolve.
As shared by Councilor (Stephanie) Kilmer during her comments on the topic, decision making is not always easy. Such is the case with this issue. Here we have a legal opinion that our policy allowing governmental free speech is defensible but may expose the city to a legal challenge with financial liability to its taxpayers for a costly legal battle. Some on the council believed that implementation of the policy has proved to be more divisive amongst the community, rather than creating inclusiveness. Ultimately, the council chose to keep a moratorium on allowing display of non-governmental flags on city-owned flag poles. There are other ways the council can show our support and promote the diversity of our community and I pledge to continue to do so.
