Coos Bay is and has been my home going on 44 years. I consider myself fortunate to have been able to own and operate a successful business here for 38 of those years. I firmly believe that Coos Bay is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I am honored to serve as your mayor and to be able to work with a great group of dedicated fellow citizens on the city council who collectively work together, aside city staff, to fulfill the city mission,  “…to work as a stable, progressive municipality to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through a government that is accessible to everyone and dedicated to the development of a diversified economy, sound fiscal planning and the preservation and enhancement of the cultural, historical and natural beauty of our area.”

We have a diverse community, which is comprised of people with varied thoughts, beliefs, lifestyles, cultures, ethnicities, political affiliations, etc. Sonia Sotomayor, an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, is credited with saying that, “The dynamism of any diverse community depends not only on the diversity itself, but on promoting a sense of belonging among those who formerly would have been considered and felt themselves outsiders.”



