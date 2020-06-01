COOS BAY — Soon Oregonians will be able to come back to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Starting today, Monday, June 1, at least 40 DMV offices statewide will begin setting appointments for limited in-person services. These offices include those in Coos Bay, Coquille and Roseburg.
While the DMV will begin taking calls to set appointments on Monday, the first appointments will not occur until Wednesday, June 3. Further, services that are available by mail or online will not be available in DMV offices.
The following services will be available by appointment, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release:
- Driver licensing and ID cards — originals, renewals and replacements, including passenger car and commercial licenses, and instruction permits
- Driver knowledge tests
- Driving privilege reinstatements
- Disabled parking placards
- VIN inspections for new-to-Oregon vehicles previously titled elsewhere
- Farm endorsements
Those who need to renew a license or ID card are asked to consider waiting until later in the summer when demand for services is expected to wane.
“Our first priority is the people who were unable to get the services we can do only in person, such as replace a lost driver license or ID, issuing commercial driver licenses, knowledge tests, and reinstating driving privileges,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “Please be patient and expect longer than normal wait times on the phone and for an available appointment.
According to the release, the reopening DMV offices have been equipped with plastic shields at each workstation, lobby furniture has been moved to promote social distancing and extra cleaning of offices is scheduled
“We appreciate everyone’s interest and we know there’s a pent-up demand for these services,” Katherine Benenati of Oregon Department of Transportation said, “We’re trying to accommodate the public and keep everyone safe.”
DMV customers are asked to come to their appointments alone, unless a parent or guardian is needed to sign an application for a teenager or a translator is needed for knowledge tests. They are further asked to cancel their appointments and reschedule if they get ill or show flu-like symptoms.
The DMV offices that will be open to taking in-person appointments include: Albany, Ashland, Astoria, Baker City, Beaverton, Bend, Brookings, Coos Bay, Coquille, Corvallis, Eugene, Florence, Gladstone, Grants Pass, Gresham, Hermiston, Hillsboro, Junction City, Klamath Falls, La Grande, Lake Oswego, Mall 205, Medford, Newport, Ontario, Pendleton, Portland (Downtown), Portland (North), Portland (South East), Redmond, Roseburg, Salem (North), Salem (South), Sandy, Sherwood, Springfield, St. Helens, The Dalles, Tillamook and Woodburn.
The Coos Bay DMV can be reached at (541) 269-9717.
The Coquille DMV can also be reached at (541) 269-9717.
The Roseburg DMV can be reached at (541) 440-3395.
