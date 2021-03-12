Members of the Bandon Fire Dive Rescue Team recovered the body of a 33-year-old man Tuesday, three days after he fell into a creek near Doerner Fir Trail.
The body of Daniel Dyer, of Sutherlin, was located in a deep-water pool near the top of a waterfall on the creek. A press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says Dyer died after helping his girlfriend escape from the water.
Capt. Gabe Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said Dyer and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Hailey Huckabee, went hiking in the area of Doerner Fir Trail outside of Myrtle Point off Burnt Mountain on Sunday.
According to Huckabee, the two reached the creek where Dyer fell in around 4:25 p.m. While attempting to help Dyer out of the water, Huckabee also fell in. Huckabee says Dyer pushed her back to the short, where whe was able to climb out. When she got out of the water, Huckabee said she could not find her boyfriend.
Soaking wet and without shoes, Huckabee hiked more than four miles to get to a spot where she had cell phone service. She called 9-1-1 around 8:15 p.m., and deputies responded to the scene, where they found Huckabee about two hours later.
When she was located, Huckabee was experiencing hypothermia and had injuries to her feet from having hiked without shoes. She was treated by medical staff on scene and transported to the hospital.
Deputies and members of the Dora-Sitkum and Myrtle Point fire departments hiked more than a mile to the creek and searched for three hours in the dark but were unable to locate Dyer.
On Monday, deputies and fire members returned to the creek to continue the search. Responders rappelled down the steep terrain to the bottom of the waterfall on the creek. Despite their efforts, the found no sign of Dyer or any evidence he had reached the area. Despite searching until after dark, first responded were unable to locate Dyer.
On Tuesday, deputies returned to the scene with the Bandon Fire Dive Rescue Team. The dive team used a rope system to lower members into the creek, where they began to search. The dive team located Dyer’s body in a deep pool just above the falls.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this rescue effort by Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Officers, Myrtle Point Fire and Rescue, Dora-Sitkum Fire and Bandon Fire Dive Team.
