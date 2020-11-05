The City of Coos Bay will be conducting roadside ditch work on the Coos River Highway on Friday, Nov. 6, from the D Street junction to 16th Avenue in Eastside.
Work will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until about 3:30 p.m. Lane closures controlled by flaggers will be required during the work.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the work zone and when following equipment.
For more information, contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Randy Dixon at 541-269-1181 ext. 2201 or by email at rdixon@coosbay.org.
Storm drain repair closes lane
One lane on North 10th Street and the entrance to the Mingus Pool will have traffic control Thursday and Friday as contractors repair a storm line, according to the city.
Access to Mingus Pool will remain open, and the work is expected to last two days. Drivers and pedestrians in the area are advised to exercise caution in the construction zone.
Questions about the project can be directed to the Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.
