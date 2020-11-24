COOS BAY — After the dust has settled from COVID-19 online learning, the Coos Bay School District has more changes in store for Madison Elementary School students.
Starting next fall, those students will move to the old Blossom Gulch Elementary building while crews make renovations to Madison, school district officials decided this month.
"It's kind of a shell game when you're moving things around until things are completed," said Superintendent Bryan Trendell.
The renovations at Madison will be funded by the district's $59.9 million BEST Bond, passed by voters in 2017. Construction will include the removal of asbestos, new ventilation and heating, a new roof and accessibility improvements, according to bond planning documents.
Plans also call for several additions to the 1953 building, including new classrooms, a new entry and administrative space and a stand-alone library. The school's library is currently housed in former classrooms, according to Trendell.
"I'm just excited that it's going to get a major renovation," Trendell said. "It's one of our oldest schools and in need of a major renovation."
Plans for the construction were originally on a multi-year timeline, with much of the work taking place during the summers to avoid conflicting with school schedules. But that plan would've required having students in the building at the same time that construction was taking place, meaning some students may have had to take classes in portable classrooms and within earshot of the construction noise.
Instead, the school board approved a plan to move the school's students to Blossom Gulch for a year, which will allow construction crews to work on the renovations throughout the year. That'll save the district time and money on the project, and the stress of having students in the building, Trendell said.
"Not having kids in a construction zone trying to learn, teachers trying to teach, is a huge part of it," he said.
Blossom Gulch has been used as something of a holding space ever since its students moved to the Eastside and Madison schools this fall. The district decided to move students out of the building in the long term due to a sinking foundation and its location within the tsunami zone — but it's been using the building in the short term to house other groups of students temporarily.
Currently, it's home to seventh graders (when school isn't all-online) who will move to the new Marshfield Junior High School when that project is completed by next fall. That means the junior high project has to be finished on time to ensure a smooth transition for Madison students — an outcome that Trendell is optimistic about.
"We want to make sure we get through the junior high project without any surprises," Trendell said.
The Blossom Gulch building and its temporary students aren't the only moving pieces of the 2017 bond — the funding shifts too, Trendell said. The bond's next projects, which include any money left over from the junior high and Madison upgrades, will focus on upgrades to the Sunset and Millicoma schools.
Madison students will move to Blossom Gulch starting next fall (in whatever form in-person school takes after the pandemic), and families will be contacted about the change and their transportation options. Trendell estimates that the renovations should be completed, and the school reopened, in time for fall 2022.
The move will be an inconvenience in the short term, but Trendell thinks the renovations are worth that.
"It's a sacrifice that we have to make in order to speed up the process," Trendell said. "We'll do whatever we can to try to make the inconvenience as low as we can and try to make it a special year for these kids."
