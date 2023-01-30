A year and a half ago, Coos Bay School District opened the doors of its newest campus with Marshfield Junior High accepting seventh and eighth graders for the first time.
Now, the district is opening the campus to the entire community for the first time.
Marshfield Junior High, one of two schools built thanks to the voters’ approval of Measure 6-166 in 2017, cost $28.5 million to build and gave Coos Bay schools a standalone junior high that alleviated crowding at Millicoma, Sunset and Marshfield High School.
The $59.9 million bond has been used to build Eastside School and Marshfield Junior High. The district has also been able to rebuild Madison Elementary and make improvements to Sunset School and Marshfield High School. Next school year, the final remaining bond funds will be used to replace the roof and ventilation systems at Millicoma School.
Built next door to Marshfield High School, the school is also unique in its structure. While most of the schools in the district are single-story, limited land next to the high school forced the district to think out of the box.
The result was a three-story building that has state-of-the-art technology and safety measures perfect for educating seventh and eight graders for decades to come.
Principal Floyd Montiel and Superintendent Charis McGaughy are excited to open the school to the community, giving parents and others a look inside the newest facility in the district.
McGaughy said she hopes the community will come out and get a look at how their tax funds are being spent to improve student outcomes.
The open house is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 1. After a brief introduction by the superintendent and principal, guests will be welcome to tour the school on their own. School administrators will be present to answer questions. Cookies and drinks will also be provided.
