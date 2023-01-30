JH Open House.jpg

Marshfield Junior High School, the newest school in Coos Bay, will host an open house February 1 for community members to get a look inside the school.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A year and a half ago, Coos Bay School District opened the doors of its newest campus with Marshfield Junior High accepting seventh and eighth graders for the first time.

Now, the district is opening the campus to the entire community for the first time.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments