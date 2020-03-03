NORTH BEND — The North Bend School District has announced there is no staff member infected with coronavirus.
In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, the district addressed a rumor circulating in the North Bend community that a “school employee has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” but stated that “this rumor is untrue.”
“No North Bend School District employees or students have tested positive for the coronavirus and no employees or students are in quarantine or under a watch for symptoms,” the release said.
For updated and current information about the NBSD, visit www.nbend.k12.or.us.
