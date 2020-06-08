COOS BAY — As of Monday morning, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier had yet to receive information on the Brandon Moore case but was calling for a thorough investigation.
Moore was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators over the weekend in downtown Coos Bay. As The World previously reported, one of the protesters who saw the incident, Zane Galvin, said the male initially pulled up and flipped off protestors.
“We said ‘Black Lives Matter’ and he straight up pulled his gun on us,” Galvin recounted minutes after the incident.
Robert Fisher was another protester in the group when this happened and said the man looked right at him and allegedly said, “White lives matter.”
According to a press release from Frasier's office, Moore was transported to Coos County Jail on Saturday and was released on his own recognizance. He was set to appear in court on Monday.
“As of this morning, this office has not received any police reports pertaining to this incident. Once they are received, I will review the reports and make an appropriate charging decision,” said Frasier in the press release.
“It was reported that a male in a black truck stopped at the location and allegedly pointed a handgun at several protestors at the intersection,” read a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department on Saturday. “Police responded and spoke with several witnesses who obtained pictures of the male and his vehicle. With the help of several citizens Coos Bay Police were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as 36-year-old Brandon Moore of Coos Bay. Moore was arrested for (alleged) menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree.”
On Monday, Frasier called for a thorough investigation of the incident.
“I have received several phone calls demanding that I immediately prosecute Mr. Moore,” said Frasier. “To suggest that I authorize a prosecution without reviewing all available evidence, such as civilian digital evidence and eye witness statements, does not allow for the fair administration of justice. … A thorough investigation along with a thorough review by me is needed to make sure the law is accurately and fairly applied.”
