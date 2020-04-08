COOS COUNTY — In the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis, court systems across the country are facing huge potential backlogs of cases once things resume and Coos County is no exception.
“For lack of a better term, we're going to be swamped,” Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said.
Out of custody trials, which account for the majority of Coos County’s criminal trials, have been postponed until at least June, 1.
“On June 1, the chief justice for Oregon is going to reassess where we’re at, and hopefully we’ll start putting things back into a normal calendar,” Frasier said.
Frasier said that all in-custody trials are still proceeding as normal.
“If you are in custody and you’ve invoked your 60-day trial rights, those cases will proceed within 60 days. If you have waved the 60 day statute, or it doesn’t apply to you and you’re in custody, then the trial is going to be moved to sometime after June 1,” Frasier said.
According to Frasier, when the chief justice allows for non-custody trials to be scheduled again it’s going to be an issue for the court.
“It’s going to be a pretty huge issue, because we’re going to have all these cases,” Frasier said.
On the bright side, with fewer cases each day Frasier said he and his staff have been able catch-up on work that has been piling up due to lack of staff.
“I’ve been down a lawyer for almost a year know here, and I haven’t gotten anybody, frankly, to apply. We’ve got some in-take that we haven’t been able to get to. Most of it is misdemeanor stuff, and that's one of the things my people are working on now,” Frasier said.
