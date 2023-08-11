An ongoing dispute between North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff and City Administrator David Milliron and Mayor Jessica Engelke moved to the forefront again last week when Noordhoff raised concerns about the way the city reports its minutes.
Two days after the meeting, the city sent out a notice of a special meeting on August 14, where the city attorney is asking the council to open an investigation into one councilor, who was not named.
During a work session and again at the regular meeting, Noordhoff said her council comments were not fully reflected in the minutes and she asked the council to put more of an emphasis on the written minutes.
"I think your public pretty much goes by the written minutes, they don't go wading through the video trying to find the spot where someone spoke or trying to find the action on the video," Noordhoff said. "They go to the written minutes. And you're kidding yourself if you think otherwise because it's so much easier to find something in the written minutes than we do in the video."
According to state law, governing bodies must have either written minutes or recordings of their meetings. In North Bend, the council has chosen to do both.
Noordhoff continued her complaint saying city committees should make reports to the council every time they meet.
"When we have a council committee, such as the property committee, I would really appreciate it if we had a council report," Noordhoff said. "Our city administrator referenced during the discussion of the tiny houses that the area that is the current visitors center, it had been discussed that it could be surplused and it could be turned into a housing area. Obviously that was discussed somewhere in that property committee meeting, but it was not presented to council. It is a requirement that committee reports be presented to council. I don't want to hear that you can go look at the video. No you can't. Any further property committee or any other council committees, I want to hear a committee report. That needs to be brought to council."
As she continued speaking, Noordhoff grew more animated.
"I expect when we have committees that we hear back what happened," Noordhoff said. "Some people might think this is over the top and funny. I don't think so. I want to know what the discussion is behind the scenes. It is very evident that somebody had been discussing making the park property surplus and turning it into housing. I don't want to hear about it the day before the meeting, and it's not funny, Mayor Engelke."
After listening quietly, Engelke then spoke up.
"Are you done?" she asked Noordhoff.
"Hey I have five minutes don't I," Noordhoff responded. "No I'm not."
"OK, go ahead. We have two minutes left, one minute," Engelke replied. :"If we miss it it will be in the paper I'm sure. You can write to the editor, too.
Noordhoff defended her right to send letters to the editor and reach out to local media. She referenced an email she sent to a local TV station that led to a story.
"Mr. Milliron reviewed my emails," Noordhoff said. "I guess that's part of his job description. OK I'm done."
Milliron immediately spoke up.
"I've been accused of committing a crime. I think I've just been accused of going into and reading councilor emails," Milliron said. "I find the fact that I sit here and I get disparaged, not only at the council meeting, not only is it a hostile work environment, not only is it letters to the editor, which she does have a first amendment right to do, you as the council are my employer. So there are council rules. and I advised her yesterday and this has gotten to the nth degree. You see how much work she puts on staff unnecessarily. You see how she makes up rules to her benefit. The rules are the rules, so I'm going to implore and urge the council to try to address this problem."
During the middle of Milliron's response, Noordhoff gathered her belongings and walked out of the meeting.
"I'm glad we have it on video," Engelke said. "I look forward to hearing from the city attorney on that. We were accused of several things in that little rant. I'm very proud of how this body works, except for one, and we work very good together and are very transparent. Our meetings are recorded, our minutes are accurate. We have our attorney on line and he guides us on things. So it's really disappointing to be accused of things."
Engelke said there are many good things happening in North Bend, saying she heard that repeatedly in a recent meeting with Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Val Hoyle.
"When we have these awful displays here it's very disappointing because there's so many good things going on," the mayor said.
