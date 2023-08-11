Taking her seat
Susanna Noordhoff signs her oath of office after being sworn in as a new member of the North Bend City Council.

 David Rupkalvis

An ongoing dispute between North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff and City Administrator David Milliron and Mayor Jessica Engelke moved to the forefront again last week when Noordhoff raised concerns about the way the city reports its minutes.

Two days after the meeting, the city sent out a notice of a special meeting on August 14, where the city attorney is asking the council to open an investigation into one councilor, who was not named.

