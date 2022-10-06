A dispute between neighbors poured into the public when it was revealed a member of the North Bend City Council was trespassed from her neighbor's property.
At the request of a councilor, Police Chief Gary McCullough explained the incident that led to Councilor Susannah Noordhoff being formally trespassed from her neighbor's property.
During the council comments portion of the meeting, Councilor Larry Garboden said he heard about and incident and asked McCullough if it was true.
"I heard a rumor that the North Bend PD responded to an incident on 8th Avenue where a city council member inserted themselves in a private manner over a tree," Garboden said. "I'd like to know if there's any truth to the rumor and hear from the police chief if there's any details he can provide. The behavior of a single councilor, whether acting as a councilor or acting as an individual, has repercussions on us. If the rumors are false, we need to know the answer to answer any questions when they arise to set the record straight."
McCullough came forward and said a woman came to the North Bend Police Department on Tuesday morning to explain an incident that happened the day before. The woman initially met with Capt. Cal Mitts, who asked Sgt. Ryan Doyle to take a report.
"Yesterday, an altercation occurred in the 1500 block of Mead Avenue involving one of our council members and herself over a dispute over a walnut tree," McCullough said. "The individual who was in the lobby, her parents own the residence at 1553 Meade, and they both passed and she has become the executor of that estate. There's a huge walnut tree in, the back yard that she wanted to get cleaned up. She called a tree trimming arborist to come out and they were there evaluating the tree, at which point, Councilor Noordhoff, who lives two doors down, came up and made contact with the two individuals there.
"Some sort of altercation ensued. At some point, Councilor Noordhoff pushed or shoved the other party. The individual that was in the lobby said the arborist had to get in between the two of them. The executor did not want to pursue any criminal charges against Miss Noordhoff, just wanted her trespassed from that property."
McCullough said Noordhoff also called in to report the incident.
"When Sgt. Doyle was talking to the individual, dispatch told us Councilor Noordhoff had called and wanted to make a report of this incident," the chief said. "From our dispatch notes, RP (Noordhoff)) needed to report on a landlord that owns property a couple of houses down."
According to the dispatch notes, Noordhoff said she saw an arborists truck in front of house and three subjects in back yard. She said tree was on the property line. McCullough said the tree is actually on 1553 Meade, but it had limbs that cross into the neighbor's yard.
"The fence actually stops at the tree, so a portion of the tree is actually on the neighbor's yard," Noordhoff said. "He's a friend of mine, so I wanted to make sure he was called before the tree was cut. That was the extent of my involvement with her until I got threatened and sworn at."
McCullough said in the call to dispatch, Noordhoff admitted pushing the lady at the home.
"This all happened on the sidewalk," Noordhoff said during the meeting. "I never sat foot on the lady's property. She got into my face, cursing me and it was an involuntary push back.
Mayor Jessica Engelke asked Noordhoff if she pushed the woman.
"I got her out of my face," Noordhoff said. "It wasn't intentional. It was just a gut reaction because she shocked me with the vehemence she was showing."
At that point, City Administrator David Milliron interjected and suggested the mayor recess the meeting, so the city attorney could be brought in.
"Attorney Mark Wolf, I'm going to go ahead and refer this to you and recess immediately," Engelke said.
After a call with their attorney, Engelke brought the meeting back into session to continue council comments. Noordhoff had already left the meeting, so Engelke made her comments before adjourning the meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In