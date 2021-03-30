A marijuana dispensary got a thumbs-up from the city to move forward with longtime plans to open downtown, despite a citywide moratorium on new marijuana business permits in place since the fall.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Coos Bay City Council granted Mr. Nice Guy a waiver to the city’s business license moratorium, allowing it to move operations from an existing location to one closer to the city’s downtown core.
The city’s moratorium on new marijuana businesses has been in place since November, when the city council began reviewing planning rules which limit the places the businesses can open in.
But the company asked city leaders for a waiver to the moratorium, since they’d been working on the location for several years.
The city originally certified to state regulators that the location was permissible in 2018. But only in December, 2020, did the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates marijuana businesses in the state, get around to approving the company’s retail license.
“We kept up with extensions and whatever else we needed to submit to keep that application alive, and unfortunately it just took OLCC that long to actually issue the license,” Logan Leichtman, the company’s attorney told councilors Tuesday.
The company’s been pursuing state licenses and paying rent for the new location for much of that time, Leichtman said. Company leaders hope to make the move to the location, at 275 South Broadway, in the coming weeks.
Councilors unanimously agreed to grant the company a waiver to the moratorium.
“If someone starts the process and at the time they start the process then its legal and something that could possibly be approved, then an action happens in the middle, I don’t think it’s fair to them to stop the process when they in good faith they were trying to do the right way,” said Councilor Phil Marler.
Earlier this month, the city council asked the planning commission to review the city’s marijuana zoning policies, which currently prohibit new businesses from opening in many parts of the city, including much of the downtown core. The planning commission will likely take up the issue this summer.
