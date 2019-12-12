SALEM — The Oregon Department of State Lands and Oregon State University on Tuesday updated the State Land Board on exploration of the Elliott State Research Forest concept.
Progress in the development of the research forest over the past year includes the development of a draft research charter and of guiding principles related to forest benefits of recreation, education, local economy, conservation and governance, according to a press release from Oregon Department of State Lands. The potential research forest concept has also been incorporated into ongoing habitat conservation planning.
The Elliott State Forest Advisory Committee delivered a unanimous joint statement to the Land Board and recommended that work continue to transform the Elliott into a publicly owned state research forest.
“Our individual perspectives on the Elliott State Forest and our priorities for its future may differ. However, we agree that OSU should be provided the opportunity to address outstanding issues, and determine if terms required to address those issues are consistent with the Land Board vision for the Elliott,” the committee’s joint statement read.
In addition to the work of the advisory committee this past year, DSL and OSU have engaged tribes, local governments, state agencies, stakeholders and the public in initial conversations regarding a potential Elliott State Research Forest.
Last December, the State Land Board directed DSL to work collaboratively with OSU to develop a plan for transforming the Elliott into a research forest.
The Land Board vision for the forest includes keeping the forest publicly owned with public access while decoupling the forest from the Common School Fund and compensating the fund for the forest, continuing habitat conservation planning to protect species and allow for harvest, and providing for multiple forest benefits. Benefits include recreation, education and working forest research. A successful research forest proposal is expected to be consistent with the board's vision.
The advisory committee noted that continued work was needed to resolve complex outstanding questions, such as how the forest will be decoupled from the Common School Fund and what a governance structure for the forest should look like.
“While outstanding questions remain, there is enthusiasm around continued pursuit of an Elliott State Research forest,” says DSL Director Vicki L. Walker. “Diverse interests have expressed commitment to seeking a future for the Elliott in a research forest.”
As exploration continues, Oregonians can stay up to date via the Elliott State Forest website or by joining the Elliott State Forest updates email list. Increased opportunities for the public to provide input, both as part of the continuing exploratory process and during the formal habitat conservation planning process, are anticipated.