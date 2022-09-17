The North Bend Public Library will be hosting a virtual Zoom panel event in conjunction with the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund on September 21 at 1 p.m. The panel will be discussing intellectual freedom and will be held as a Q&A. The title of the event is “Banned Books, Comic Books, Libraries, and You.” This event coincides with Banned Book Week, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read, and will feature Jeff Trexler and Miranda Doyle.
Jeff Trexler is the interim director of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund. The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the First Amendment rights of the comics medium by providing legal aid, education, and advocacy. Jeff is also an experienced lawyer with a background in ethics advising and crisis management. His J.D. is from Yale Law School, and he also holds a Ph.D. in American Religious History from Duke University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In