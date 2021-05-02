Disc golf will remain in Ferry Road Park, at least for the next few months.
During a work session with the city council and the Parks Advisory Committee on Monday, the council decided to wait until it gathered more information before deciding whether to keep the disc golf course at the park for the long-term.
City Administrator David Milliron said North Bend has reached out to the community since it installed the course in January to get as much feedback as possible. Through Monday, the city has received 220 responses, with 85 percent in favor of keeping the course.
Some of the responses against the course were related to it being too close to the picnic tables, concerns about smoking, profanity and trash in the park.
Milliron said the city set up game cameras to monitor those playing disc golf and found there were few problems.
“Staff has been monitoring this since the beginning of the year, and there’s no accuracy to it,” Milliron said. “In fact, we have seen people on camera picking up trash and putting in cans. And they’re picking up recyclables and taking that out.”
To get a fair review of the course, the city asked Jason Nehmer, a Professional Disc Golf Association member from Oak Ridge to review it. Nehmer presented his findings to the council Monday.
Nehmer said he rates courses on four criteria: safety, fun, whether it’s challenging and its integration with the park.
“It was very well laid out,” Nehmer said. “It doesn’t interfere with the picnic table area. I played the course three or four times just to try to see if there’s a problem. The course does cross some walking paths, but the holes are near enough to the pathway that it’s not an issue.”
Nehmer said he had few complaints about the course, overall. But he did suggest moving or making changes to the holes 7 and 8 due to safety concerns.
Mayor Jessica Engelke said ultimately the council will have to decide what to do, but she was happy with the feedback so far.
“It is really important to us that we make a decision that’s best for the park, best for the community and best for everybody,” Engelke said. “I’m thrilled we have so much citizen involvement.”
One of the big concerns raised is whether the park, and the parking lot, were big enough to handle disc golf and youth baseball, which has been a mainstay at Ferry Road Park for years.
“I have nothing against disc golf,” Councilor Pat Goll said. “I’ve played Windsor golf and lost several frisbees when it just opened. The only heartburn I’ve got is we’re getting into prime baseball season and we’ve had thousands of baseball players come through the program.”
Goll said two holes were near the baseball fields, which concerned him.
Several members of the Parks Advisory Committee spoke for and against the park. One member said the number of comments received in favor should be ignored because the disc golf association pushed to get people to comment. She also said the park is used for so many community events, adding disc golf might overwhelm it.
Councilor Timm Slater also raised some concerns, saying there’s a lot of work that needs to be done before golf is finalized. But first, he said, the council needs to decide if disc golf is a good fit for the park.
Councilor Bill Richardson said it was too soon to make a decision.
“We really haven’t had a summer with both activities,” Richardson said. “To me, it seems like that’s going to give better guidance if it works or not. We need to see both activities go on and we can see the results.”
Two parks board members supported disc golf, saying they were thrilled to see so many more people using Ferry Road Park.
“I believe things change over time,” Janet Rubin said. “New things are always evolving. It’s a municipal park, and we need to accommodate the citizens if they want to try something new. If we have the opportunity to add something new, we should try.”
Council Eric Gleason, who chairs the Parks Advisory Committee, said holding off on a final decision is the right call.
“We have some adjustments that need to be made,” he said. “If we could move the trial through the summer, we would know more. We need to make a determination of yes, this is something Ferry Road Park should be used for or it’s not. But we don’t know enough yet.”
The council ultimately decided to make some changes based on Rehmer’s advice, either moving or adjusting holes 7 and 8, while watching over the summer to see if baseball and disc golf can work together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In